Justice Mrima elected as JSC member succeeding late Majanja

Justice Antony Mrima has been elected as a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

He will now represent the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA) in accordance with Article 171 (2)(d) of the Constitution.

Justice Mrima led the election with 95 votes, surpassing his fellow contenders, Justices Sila Munyao and James Olola, who garnered 27 and 15 votes, respectively.

“The Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association has elected Justice Antony Mrima as the male representative to the Judicial Service Commission,” the Judiciary stated via its X account.

Justice Mrima takes over from the late High Court Judge David Majanja, who passed away in July this year while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital.