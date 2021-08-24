Justice Muthoni Gitumbi suspended amid petition on her suitability

President Uhuru Kenyatta has suspended Lady Justice Mary Muthoni Gitumbi Judge of the Environment and Land Court from office with immediate effect.

This after the Judicial Service Commission submitted a petition for her removal on grounds that she is unable to perform her duties.

“The Judicial Service Commission having considered various medical reports was satisfied that a ground for removal of the Hon. Lady Justice Mary Gitumbi, on the reason of her inability to perform the functions of office arising from mental incapacity under Article 168 (1) (a) of the Constitution, had been disclosed.” The petition reads.

In a Gazette notice, President Uhuru has consequently appointed a tribunal to enquire into the matter.

Hon. Lady Omondi Hellen Amolo will Chair the tribunal whose other members are Hon. Justice Luka Kiprotich Kimaru, Hon. Lady Justice Linnet Ndolo, Peter Munge Murage, Mary Martha Nyakado Bonyo, Frank Njenga (Dr.) and Dr Margaret Othieno Makonyengo.

Josiah Musili and Dr Patrick Amoth will double up as Joint Secretaries while Emmanuel Omondi Bitta will be the Lead Counsel and Peter Muriithi Njeru the Assisting Counsel.

The Tribunal will consider the Petition on removal of the Hon. Lady Justice Mary Muthoni Gitumbi from office on the reason of her inability to perform the functions of office arising from mental incapacity under Article 168 (1) (a), and prepare and submit a report and its recommendations thereon expeditiously.