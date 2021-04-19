Justice Nduma Nderi faces JSC panel for CJ post

The search for the Country’s Chief Justice enters day six Monday with Justice Nduma Mathews Nderi appearing before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) panel. Justice Nderi told the panel that if he comes the next CJ, his main objective is justice delivery to all. He said he will come up with a blueprint that will consolidate judiciary transformation through automation of court cases in a bid upscale access to justice. Justice Nduma was born in 1962 in Embu County and holds the following academic and professional qualifications:

• Master of Laws from University of Stellenbosch (2004)

• Bachelor of Laws from the University of Nairobi (1987)

• Post Graduate Diploma in Law from Kenya School of Law (1987)

• Admitted to the Roll of Advocates in 1988

• Diploma in Human Resource Management from the South African Institute

of Management (1995)

• Diploma in Business Organization & Management from the South African

Institute of Management (1994)

The Hon. Judge has an aggregate of 31 years experience in the legal profession:

Appointed as Judge of the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) in 2012

Currently serving at the ELRC in Nairobi and previously in Kisumu

Principal Judge, ELRC (2012 – 2017)

Head of Legal and Industrial Relations Division, Federation of Kenya Employers (2006 – 2007)

Judge President of the Industrial Court of Swaziland (1998 – 2006)

Crown Counsel/Senior Crown Counsel, Ministry of Justice of Swaziland (1993 to 1998)

Proprietor, Nderi Nduma & Co. Advocates (1989 – 1993)

Legal Assistant, Kioko & Co. Advocates (1988 -1989)

The JSC is grilling the candidates for the position of Chief Justice and nine others for the position of Supreme Court Judge in a process that will end later this month.

Last week, five applicants were interviewed and included Justice Chitembwe Juma, Professor Patricia Kameri- Mbote, Lady Justice Martha Koome, Justice Marete Njagi and Senior Counsel Philip Murgor.

All the 10 JSC commissioners – Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu (Supreme Court), Justice Mohamed Warsame (Court of Appeal), Justice David Majanja (High Court), Ms Olwande (Chief Magistrates Court), Macharia Njeru (Law Society of Kenya), Ms Ann Amadi (Judiciary Registrar), Mr Kihara Kariuki (Attorney General), Patrick Gichohi (Public Service Commission), Mr Felix Koskei (public representative) and Prof Olive Mugenda (public representative) – are presiding over the selection process.

The JSC Act stipulates that the process of recruiting a Chief Justice should be conducted transparently while factoring in the issues of gender, age, experience and regional balance, key elements that will determine who will form the next bench.

The Chief Justice is formally appointed by the President but is selected by the Judicial Service Commission in a competitive process and interviews.

The CJ must have at least 15 years as a legal practitioner.

Maraga, exited office on attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70 and handed over the instruments of power to Mwilu who is holding the position on an acting capacity until a substantive Chief Justice is appointed.

The Commission will interview the shortlisted persons before recommending a candidate for appointment by the President subject to approval by the National Assembly as provided for under Article 166 (1) of the Constitution.

Article 167 (2) caps the tenure of Chief Justice at ten years but the holder of the office is required to exit office regardless of attaining the mandatory retirement age outlined in Article 167 (1).

The new Chief Justice will be Kenya’s 15 and third under the 2010 Constitution.

Tuesday, April 20, 2021, will see 65-year-old prominent city lawyer Fred Ngatia face the JSC interview panel.

Current President of the Court of Appeal Justice William Ouko will have his chance to defend his suitability for the position of Chief Justice on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Thursday, April 22, 2021, will see Professor Wekesa Moni an associate Professor at Daystar University appearing before the Prof Olive Mugenda led commission to defend his suitability.

The last to appear before the JSC panel on Friday, April 23, 2021, is lawyer Alice Yano who was born in 1968 in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

