Justice Byram Ongaya took over the reins of leadership of the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) with a call on litigants to obey court orders.

Justice Ongaya was on Friday installed as the Principal Judge of the court whose key task is to resolve disputes between employers and employees.

The installation ceremony was conducted by Chief Justice Martha Koome at a colorful ceremony that was held at Milimani Courts on Friday.

He succeeds Justice Maureen Onyango who served in the same capacity for a five-year period.

Justice Mathews Nderi Nduma is the court’s founding Principal Judge.

“We expect court orders to be obeyed voluntarily as the ultimate outcome of the justice system. Where there is impossibility, ambiguity, or difficulty during compliance or implementation of an order, we expect the litigant to immediately move to the court for a clarification or appropriate variation,” Justice Ongaya pointed out.

“We know court decisions may not always be a win-win outcome and it is human for a litigant to receive court determinations that are in their view, unpleasant outcomes. There is always room for review or appeal with respect to the court’s decisions and which can be invoked, rather than, unfair or malicious attack of the court,” he pleaded cognizant of numerous instances of disobedience to court orders.

Justice Ongaya thanked his colleagues for bestowing him the owner to serve them and the people of Kenya in that capacity.

He faced stiff competition from Justices Jorum Nelson Abuodha and Nzioki wa Makau before clinching the position.

Chief Justice Martha Koome who presided over the installation ceremony called on Justice Ongaya and other judicial officers to be at the forefront in coming up with interventions that will ensure timely delivery of justice to litigants.

“ELRC being the doorway to the resolution of labour disputes, should be the driver of our social justice jurisprudence in that area. A jurisprudence that is responsive to our social context and the social-economic transformation imperatives of the 2010 Constitution. Therefore, the kind of jurisprudence that I have in mind is that aimed at promoting social justice, the interests of employers, employees and, given that we are a democratic society, the people as a whole, who are the ultimate beneficiaries of the industrial activities,” said CJ Koome during the ceremony that was also attended by several high-ranking judicial officers.

Currently, ELRC has 21 judges spread across the country as its leadership seeks to rapidly expand it in order to expedite dispute resolution and ease access to justice among Kenyans.