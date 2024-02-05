Justice Sichale sworn in as Court of Appeal representative to JSC

Lady Justice Fatuma Sichale has been sworn in as the representative of the Court of Appeal to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Sichale was sworn in on Monday by Chief Justice Martha Koome, succeeding Justice Mohammed Warsame, who completed his second term.

CJ Koome lauded Justice Sichale’s election to the JSC at a time when the commission is implementing its 2022-2027 strategic plan aimed at establishing a people-centered justice system.

“I am certain you will be a valuable team-player in the Commission as work towards the realisation of the constitutional mandate of the JSC,” said Koome.

Members of the JSC include the Chief Justice, who is also the chairperson, one Supreme Court judge elected by the judges of the Supreme Court, one Court of Appeal judge elected by the judges of the Court of Appeal and one High Court judge and one magistrate.

Others are a woman and a man elected by the members of the association of judges and magistrates, the Attorney-General and two advocates (a man and a woman elected by the members of the statutory body responsible for the professional regulation of advocates).

It also includes one person nominated by the Public Service Commission; and two members of the public (one woman and one man to represent the public not being lawyers appointed by the President with the approval of the National Assembly.