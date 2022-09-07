Justin Bieber suspends world tour to focus on health

The global star was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome earlier this year.

Global pop singer Justin Bieber said on Tuesday that he would take a break from his rescheduled “Justice World Tour” due to mental and physical health issues. The musician posted the announcement on Instagram, saying that performing six live shows following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis earlier this year, “took a real toll.”

“This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil,” Bieber said. After following up with his doctors, family and team, the singer said he decided to make his health a priority over his tour.

“I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be okay, but I need time to rest and get better,” he said. “I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world.”

He thanked fans for support and prayers and closed the announcement writing, “I love you all passionately!”

Already postponed earlier this year due to Bieber and members of his team testing positive for COVID-19, the world tour finally launched in March. He had 70 shows set to run until March 2023 in South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

In June, the Canadian singer disclosed that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which left half of his face paralyzed, forcing him to cancel performances in order to recover.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...