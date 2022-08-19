Justina Wamae congratulates President-Elect Ruto, says IEBC was free, fair

Roots Party’s presidential running mate Justina Wamae has Friday congratulated William Ruto five days after he was declared President-elect by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Through a statement, Wamae lauded William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua noting that they are going to be Kenya’s President and Deputy President respectively.

“I pray that our wonderful peaceful people of Kenya will accept the verdict. Congratulations Ruto and Rigathi on your victory. God bless you and your families as you undertake your new responsibility,” she said.

Wamae in her congratulatory message claimed that her delay to laud the duo was because she was listening to arguments from all quotas on whether IEBC was free, fair and transparent.

“I can confidently say that the election was transparent because the polling station agents who are supreme in this process would have raised an alarm if the Presiding officer was up to no good,” she noted.

“The Returning Officer in the constituency level would have been alarmed and mark you the national tallying centre had no power in determining the outcome of the 2022 Presidential election.”

She hence slammed political parties that lost at the polls and have since contested the results saying they will only serve to turn members of the public against the electoral body.

“As future leaders, we need to stop bashing our institutions which in turn will translate to inciting the public against constitutionally mandated institutions,” she added.

Roots Party’s presidential running mate further thanked the party’s 61,969 supporters noting that is no mean feat what they achieved.

“Do not lose hope, what you did makes a difference and building on itself will go into making a difference in future,” she said.

In conclusion, Wamae said that as the representative of the Kenyan youth, she would support in any way she can to achieve a financially secure Kenya that is dignified across the globe.