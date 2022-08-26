Justina Wamae says she will honour summons by Roots party

Roots party running mate in the August 9th election Justina Wamae says she will now honour the party’s invitation for a disciplinary hearing against her.

It’s a change of heart for Wamae who had earlier indicated she will not face the party’s disciplinary committee saying she wouldn’t succumb to intimidation.

She took to her twitter page to confirm she would appear for the hearing due to her respect for institutions.

The party summoned her to appear before the disciplinary committee on August 26, 2022, at the party’s headquarters accusing her of breaching party structures.

In a letter written by the Roots party’s legal director Washika Wachira, Wamae is accused of making utterances that affect the party’s reputation after the general election.

Roots party has now summoned her for disciplinary action over commentaries she allegedly made about the just concluded general elections both in mainstream and social media.

Wachura says Wamae some of the statements she made are against the spirit and stand of Roots party of Kenya.

According to the letter Wamae has continuously and maliciously misrepresented the position of the party and the party leader during the interviews with the media.

They further claim she has blocked the Party Leader and other party officials making it difficult to access her.

Wamae has recently taken to her social media page to voice her beliefs on gender equality and marginalisation of women claiming they are under-appreciated in the Country.