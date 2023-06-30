Justus Ambutsi Wabuyabo to act as CEO at NuPEA

The Board of Directors of Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA), in consultation with the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, has appointed Justus Ambutsi Wabuyabo as Acting CEO with effect from 1st July 2023.

He will succeed Eng. Collins Gordon Juma, who proceeds on terminal leave effective 30th June 2023 and has served as CEO since 2016.

Wabuyabo holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree from Moi University and a Masters Degree in International Law from the University of Nairobi.

He is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya with over 22 years of experience. He is also a Certified Public Secretary, Commissioner of Oaths, a Notary Public and an Accredited Governance Auditor. He is a Member of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), East African Law Society (EALS), Commonwealth Lawyers’ Association (CLA) and the Institute of Certified Secretaries (ICS).

Wabuyabo joined NuPEA in 2019 as Director, Legal and Regulatory Services and Corporation Secretary. He previously served as General Manager, Legal and Corporate Services at National Water and Harvesting Authority. He has also served as a lecturer at Kenya School of Law and Mount Kenya University.

The Nuclear Power and Energy Agency is a State Corporation in the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum.

Its mandate is to undertake development of Kenya’s nuclear power programme, as well as research in energy technologies. Further, it is tasked with spearheading capacity building for the energy sector.