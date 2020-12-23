“Bado” is the third track from the Mombasa based artiste

 

Note: The single is set to drop on YouTube later today but you can listen to the 
full audio here.

With only one song to his name, songwriter and performing artist K.O has released another track; this time in collaboration with Kaa la moto. Released under 001 music and Kubwa studios, the single is an upbeat Swahili track about struggle, hope and perseverance. The single comes months after his first single “Kasuku” which premiered on October 21st. 

Featuring on the single is Kaa la moto who lends the song its outstanding and plucky Swahili hip-hop verse. Kaa is an unmatched Swahili rapper with some amazing yet underrated tracks including a collaboration with Kamaa of Kalamashaka.

His album Kesi, released is available for purchase here. Additionally, he recently won an UnKut Hip-hop award from the recently concluded Hennessey UnKut Hip-Hop Awards 2020. 

 

