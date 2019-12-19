K1 Klubhouse turns 21 and celebrates in style

Tusker Lager Brand ambassadors Melanie Ogutu, Margaret Nzilani and Ester Charity pose for a photo at the K1 clubhouse during the 21 years celebrations which saw the Club partner with Tusker for the three-day festivities.
K1 Club House celebrated 21 years of bringing happiness to Nairobi revellers through a three-day mini-festival.

Sammy Kahama, K1 Director pose for a photo with Tusker Lager Brand ambassadors (L) Margaret Nzilani and (Right) Farida Malelo at the K1 Club House.

The club partnered with KBL (Tusker) for the three-day festival as they entertained both local and international revellers who visit the country over the festive season.

Erick Wainaina performing during the 21 years celebration.

The three-day festival put together a good mix of artists and DJs who were drawn from different music genres to celebrate the great 90s and 2000s.

Nameless performing during the 21 years celebration.

Speaking during the famous Sunday Flea Market, Sammy Kahama, Group director of Kahama said, “The lineup selection is made up of some of the artists who have been part of our family and have in one way or another impacted the business and have walked the journey together with us”.

Revellers had the opportunity to watch Fena Gitu and Kenyan pop boy band H_art the Band give a lifetime performance during the Nai’fest Special Birthday Edition on Friday. Gogosimo and Gravitti Band headlined the Saturday Social Special Edition while Eric Wainaina, Nameless, DJ Adrian, DJ Hypnotique, CNG and the Untamed Band brought the Sunday Flea Market and the Karibu Party to a close.

(R-L) Susan Zibora and Mishma Adma pose for a photo at K1 Club House during the 21 years of celebration.

Since inception, the clubhouse has aimed to provide fresh, creative and innovative entertainment experiences that keep customers going back for more. Last year, the popular nightspot was named the top night destination for Uber riders in Nairobi.

K1 Director Sammy Kahama shares cake to celebrate K1 at 21
