KAA announces temporary closure of JKIA’s Terminal 1E

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has announced that Terminal 1E at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) will be temporarily closed for essential rehabilitation works starting Thursday, October 10, 2024.

According to a statement from the authority, the closure will take effect at 7 a.m. and will affect international arrivals, as Terminal 1E is typically used for this purpose.

In light of the closure, KAA indicated that all affected airlines would be processed through Terminal 1A during the renovation period.

The authority emphasized that the decision was made to ensure the safety of both staff and passengers while the essential rehabilitation works were carried out.

KAA also extended its apologies for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure, expressing appreciation for the understanding and cooperation of passengers during this time.

The statement reiterated that passenger safety remains a top priority throughout the process.