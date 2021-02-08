KAA receives global award for customer service

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has been feted for its excellence in customer service.

The international award from Airports Council International (ACI)-the voice of world airports recognizes airports that continued to prioritize their customers and remained committed to ensuring that their voice was heard during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

ACI’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) is a world-renowned and globally established global benchmarking program which measures passengers’ satisfaction whilst they are travelling through an airport. Jomo Kenyatta International Airport-Nairobi and Moi International Airport – Mombasa have participated in the ASQ program for over 10 years.

While officially writing to the authority on the recognition, ACI World Director General, Luis Felipe de Oliveira congratulated KAA for its efforts in improving passenger experience.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Your airports have made significant efforts in gathering passenger feedback through ACI’s Airport Service Quality program and this will help you better understand your customers and will inform your commitment to delivering a superior customer experience under trying circumstances.” Mr. Felipe de Oliveira said.

Kenya Airports Authority’s Ag. Managing Director, Alex Gitari noted that the recognition was timely; coming at a time when Jomo Kenyatta and Moi International Airports are undergoing major rehabilitation works set to improve on passenger experience.

“We are employing the industry’s best practice as we seek to adapt a seamless passenger experience at our airports – to provide a safer, smoother and more streamlined airport journey, from check-in to boarding. ACI’s Customer Experience Accreditation program offers a structured path for us to hone the knowledge and skills to ensure that we achieve our vision to provide stress-free travel to our customers; this is vital as travel recovers.” Mr. Gitari stated.

To further ensure our customers travel stress free during this current Covid-19 pandemic environment, KAA has put World Health Organization (WHO) and International Civil Aviation (ICAO) health recommended protocols in place.

“We are also in the process of attaining ACI’s Airport Health Accreditation (AHA); a global benchmark, independently assessing an airport’s alignment with ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery Guidelines and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council’s Aviation Restart Task Force recommendations, as well as industry best practices, in the fight against the spread of COVID-19” he said.