KAA Board appoints Alex Gitari as acting Managing Director

The Board of Directors, Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has appointed Alex Gitari, the current General Manager Finance as the Acting Managing Director/CEO, effective 1st October 2019.

Alex Gitari has a wealth of experience, which covers a broad range of functions including development banking, accounting and financial management, treasury management, resource mobilization, business development and marketing, project appraisal, strategy formulation and execution, policy formulation, risk management and management of strategic partnerships.

KAA Managing Director, Jonny Andersen has started his leave, with his contract due to expire on November 21st 2019.

“I take this opportunity to thank Jonny for his contribution during his tenure as CEO and wish him the very best as he commences the next chapter of his career,” said KAA Chairman Isaac Awuondo.

The recruitment process for a new CEO/Managing Director will commence on 1st October 2019.

This will be through a competitive process as per State Corporations Guidelines.