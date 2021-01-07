KAA commences Kshs. 963M facelift of key JKIA terminals

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has announced the commencement of a one-year facelift of its international departure terminals located at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

KAA has said the Kshs. 963 million refurbishment works being undertaken at terminals 1B and 1C aims at improving the check-in, security screening, retail operations as well as lounge experience for departing passengers.

“The refurbishment and facelift of the T1B & 1C aims to align the passenger experience in these terminals to match what is offered at T1A,” said KAA Ag. Managing Director Alex Gitari.

According to KAA, once completed, the newly renovated light-filled departure terminals will deliver modern concessions and amenities that will give travelers a friendly and memorable experience.

The improvements are further expected to ease passenger flow and increase efficiency due to the centralization of security screening procedures and the reallocation of available floor spaces to international departure gates.

“The remodeling project is an integral part of the ongoing JKIA Customer Service Improvement Plan (CSIP) which was formulated from feedback from our stakeholders and customers,” Gitari added.

To facilitate convenience to passengers and avoid disruptions, KAA has directed that airlines which have been operating from Terminal 1B and 1C temporarily relocate to Terminal 1A which is exclusively being used by the national carrier Kenya Airways and its SkyTeam members and Terminal 2 which is mainly operated regional low-cost carriers.

Departing passengers are being advised to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before their flight departures.

The refurbishment is part of the JKIA expansion strategy which seeks to boost the capacity of airport to handle at least 25 million passengers in five years from the current 7 million.