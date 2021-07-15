KAA confirms Alex Gitari as Managing Director

Alex Gitari has Thursday been confirmed as Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Gitari will serve substantively for a period of three years, after serving as an acting MD for close to two years following the exit of Johnny Anderson in 2019.

In the Board meeting Chaired by Susan Kiama, Girati was praised for being the best candidate after a rigorous interview process which was conducted as per the KAA Act and Public Service Commission guidelines

“It is with great pleasure that I announce on behalf of the Board of Directors the appointment of Alex Gitari as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of KAA for a term of three years effective 8th July 2021,” Kiama confirmed.

Kiama noted that Gitari has been at KAA in an Acting position and provided effective leadership, gaining the confidence of the Authority that he is the right candidate to guide the Institution through the pandemic period that has adversely affected the aviation industry.

She said that the new MD has leveraged the opportunities and resources that will enable the Authority to emerge stronger and maintain its position as the preferred aviation hub in the region.

She added that Gitari holds a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Nairobi, an Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School, and a Bachelors Degree of Commerce in Accounting from the University of Nairobi.

Before his elevation to the position of Acting Managing Director of KAA, Gitari was KAA’s General Manager for Finance.

Gitari takes over as recovery of the aviation sector begins to take momentum.

He is expected to drive growth by embracing new innovations, creativity that will deliver key infrastructure projects and further ensure that the flagship airport.

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) remains positioned as the preferred hub in Africa.