KAA intensifies JKIA covid screening, travellers told to arrive early

Travellers using the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) will have to arrive three-hours early for their international departures as Covid-19 screening at the facility intensifies.

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has said with increased travel normally witnessed during the period and unavailability of two terminals currently under facelift, it has embarked on plans to decongest Terminal 1A which is used for international departures.

The authority has told travellers to expect longer processing times and queues at Terminal 1A during peak hours between 8PM and 11PM.

“In order to address this challenge, KAA, in conjunction with various stakeholders, has taken a number of remedial measures. A multi-agency facilitation team comprising among others, KAA, airlines, Port health, Airport Police and Immigration personnel, has been instituted and tasked to respond to issues of passenger facilitation, passenger processing and queue management.”

According to KAA, the situation has further been aggravated by the unavailability of JKIA’s Terminals 1B and 1C currently under refurbishment and are expected to be operational beginning April this year.

“Passengers with special needs such as those with reduced mobility or travelling with young children will continue to be accorded priority in terms of facilitation. In addition, a number of international flights have been relocated from Terminal 1A to Terminal 2 while the deployment levels for Port Health and airline staff involved in document checks has been scaled up,” said KAA.