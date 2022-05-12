Kaa La Moto releases new album featuring Ali Manzu

The new album is available to stream exclusively on Boomplay.

Award-winning Kiswahili rapper Kaa La Moto has released his new album dubbed Leso Ya Mekatilili exclusively on Boomplay. The Kiswahili maverick offers his usual uplifting, educational poetry in this new album with a surprise introduction by journalist Ali Manzu.

In the intro, which is the first track on the album, the veteran journalist offers a smooth induction to the album boasting its infusion of both the new and old ways in a bid to appeal to the young and elder generations.

“…hapa anajaribu kudumisha utamaduni kutoka kizazi cha leo hadi kizazi cha kesho,” Ali says in the introduction; a line that rings true given the name of the album.

The album also features 11 tracks with collaborations from other artists including H_Art The Band, Mercury, Chikuzee, Iddi Singer, Masauti, Kigoto, Escobar Babake, Lavido and Don Maleen.

The album is currently available to stream on Boomplay.