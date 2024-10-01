Kabaddi Beach World Cup: Kenya clinches Bronze in Iran

The National Kabaddi team bagged bronze at the men’s Beach World Cup in Iran after they lost to the host in the semi finals.

In a statement, the Kenya Kabaddi Union said the achievement is a huge milestone to the development of the sport in the country.

Kenya kicked off their campaign with a 66-14 win over Palestine in Pool B before losing 45-32 to Pakistan in their next fixture.

Following subsequent wins over Lebanon and Germany, Kenya advanced to the semifinals after finishing second in their pool.

However, the Kenyan team lost 30-49 to the hosts in the semifinals to bag Bronze.

The team’s departure to the Beach World Cup was marred by a standoff between Ministry of Sports Officials and Kenya Kabaddi Union officials before they eventually reached an agreement that enabled them to travel to Iran.