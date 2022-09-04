Kabarnet high,Wiyeta girls through to the KSSSA national finals

Kabarnet High School pulled an upset in the Rift valley Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) regional finals after beating giants St Anthony’s Kitale to book a final slot for the nationals set for Nakuru in September 8-13.

The match which had ended in a stalemate saw the side from Baringo county sending their counterparts and defending champions home on 7-6 through post match penalties.

According to the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Secretary-General David Ngugi,the elimination of heavyweight institutions symbolise growth of the sport at school level.

“It is been an interesting tourney so far and several talents have been showcased. This is the beginning of hotly-contested championship we’re set to witness in Nakuru.Most powerhouses including the likes of Kakamega high,St Antony, St Peter’s Mumias among others were bundled out and that tells of seriousness of the school games.Our initiative is growing and as key stakeholders we’ll keep supporting it” he told KBC Digital Sports.

In the girls duel, Wiyeta Girls were crowned Rift Valley football champions after mauling Itigo 5-1 to secure a berth in the national championships.

The high-flying Wiyeta made their intentions clear right from the semis, where they thrashed Kaptubos 16-0. Itigo romped into the finals following an emphatic 6-0 win over Moi Girls, Eldoret

In Nakuru, a team will be selected to represent the country at the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association games set for Arusha, Tanzania between September 14 and 24.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...