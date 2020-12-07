Kabeabea tournament attracts over 40 teams

The legislator donated balls and playing kits for each participating team with the winners set to get cash reward, playing kits and balls.

Over 40 teams from Tigania East are taking part in the inaugural Kabeabea football tournament which was launched over the weekend in Nguthiru stadium Tigania East .

While speaking during the Launch Tigania East Mp Josphat Gichunge Kabeabea urged young men to use the tournament to market themselves and expose their talents as both FKF scouts have been invited to scout for talents .

“I have realized we have so many untapped football talents in Tigania East that’s why I have organized the tournament to give boys a platform to showcase their talents and stand a chance to scouted by FKF coaches to play for bigger teams “Said Kabeabea

The tournament will be played in a knock out format with its final slated for 31st dec 2020 at Mwariama ground after which it will pave way for the inaugural constituency league to be held between January and December next year.

“After the tournament ,we have collaborated with Fkf to organize a football league within Tigania East constituency for the 1st time and it will run from January to December next year as a way of promoting our grass root football and talents”added Kabeabea

