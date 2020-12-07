Kabeabea tournament attracts over 40 teams

The legislator donated balls and playing kits for each participating team with the winners  set to get cash reward, playing kits and balls.

Over 40  teams from Tigania East are taking  part in the inaugural Kabeabea  football tournament which  was launched  over the  weekend in Nguthiru stadium Tigania East .

While speaking during the  Launch Tigania East Mp Josphat Gichunge Kabeabea urged young men to use the tournament to market themselves and expose their talents as both FKF  scouts have been invited to scout for  talents .

“I have realized we have so many untapped football talents in Tigania East that’s why I have organized the  tournament to give boys a platform to showcase their talents and stand a chance to scouted by FKF coaches to play for bigger teams “Said Kabeabea

Participating teams receiving kits and Balls

The tournament will be played in a knock out format with its final slated for 31st dec 2020 at Mwariama ground  after which it will pave way for the inaugural constituency  league to be held between January and December next year.

Hon Kabeabea with players from one of the participating teams

“After the tournament ,we have collaborated with Fkf  to organize a football league within Tigania East  constituency for the 1st time and it will run from January to December next year as a way of promoting our  grass root football and talents”added Kabeabea

