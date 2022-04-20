Kabogo readies himself for a tough contest for Kiambu Gubernatorial seat

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has dispelled rumors that he is being fronted for a CS position by the Kenya Kwanza Coalition to drops his bid for Governorship.

Speaking after being cleared by the Tujibebe Wakenya election Board, to run for the Kiambu Governorship, Kabogo said he is ready for a face-off with his competitors regardless of their party affiliations.

Kabogo reiterated that he will put more effort into ensuring that he clinches the Gubernatorial seat.

The National elections board Chaired by Lucy Kamau said they have conducted their Nomination without any hitches of irregularities.

Meanwhile Police officers were called to diffuse simmering tension at Chama Cha Kazi Party headquarters in Garden estate Nairobi County after aspirants gathered there demanding for their nomination certificates.

The aspirants drawn from various parts of the country who are vying for different seats said they fear losing out if the issue isn’t addressed immediately.

However, officials from the party led by Kiambu township MCA Anthony Ikonya dispelled the fears saying that there was a plan to issue the certificates by the 28th day of this month.

He added that currently, they were looking at the issue of consensus between candidates especially in places where two have expressed interest.

The party maintains that it will only issue certificates to those who meets the set standards saying the process will be above board.