Kabogo’s Tujibebe Wakenya Party receives full registration certificate

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo’s Tujibebe Wakenya Party has been issued with a certificate of full registration.

Kabogo said the party has been operating on an interim certificate for the last three months.

The law states that for the party to be fully registered, they are expected to recruit at least 1,000 members in at least 24 counties, open offices in the devolved units, and have their headquarters in one more county.

Kabogo said they have started grassroot mobilization to ensure that the party has strong support ahead of the 2022 general election.

He is expected to vie for the presidency in the 2022 general election. He said the certificate was presented by the Registrar of Political Parties to the interim Party Secretary-General Irungu Gathii.

A total of 76 political parties in Kenya are now fully registered according to Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu.