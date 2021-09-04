Kabras, KCB declare their match day squads

Hosts Kabras Sugar, who are looking for their first Kenya Cup title since 2016 have announced their match day 23 squad for the Kenya Cup final clash against KCB at the Nandi Bears Club on Saturday 4 September 2021.

Kabras Sugar: 15. Jone Kubu,14. Felix Ayange (v.c),13. Timouci Senaite,12. Bryceson Adaka,11. Derrick Ashihundu,10. Ntubeni Dukisa,9. Brian Tanga, 1.Hillary Mwajilwa, 2. Eugene Sifuna, 3. Asuman Mugerwa, 4. Hillary Odhiambo, 5. Brian Juma, 6. George Nyambua, 7. Dan Sikuta (c), 8. Jeanson Musoga REPLACMENTS 16. Teddy Akala,17. Joseph Odero,18. Ephraim Oduor,19. Kevin Wakesa, 20.Collins Indeche,21. Barry Robinson,22. Valerian Tendwa,23. Alfred Orege

Defending champions KCB have made one change for the clash.

Peter Kilonzo slots in at inside center ahead of Levy Amunga who starts from the bench as Essau Otieno sits this one out complety.

KCB: 15. Darwin Mukidza, 14. Isaac Njoroge, 13. Vincent Onyala, 12. Peter Kilonzo, 11. Jacob Ojee, 10. Johnstone Olindi, 9. Samuel Asati, 1. Oscar Simiyu, 2. Griffin Musila, 3. Patrick Ouko, 4. Nick Ongeri, 5. Oliver Mangéni, 6. Steve Wamai, 7. Andrew Amonde, 8. Rocky Aguko REPLACEMENTS 16. James Ochieng, 17. George Gichure, 18. Nelson Nyandat, 19. Brian Munyali, 20. Felix Ojoo, 21. Michael Wanjala, 22. Shaban Ahmed, 23. Levy Amunga

Meanwhile, KCB Assistant Coach Dennis Mwanja has declared his side ready for Saturday’s clash.