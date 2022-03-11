Kabras, Oilers name their squads ahead of Kenya Cup final

Kabras Sugar and Menengai Oilers have both named their match day 23 for Saturday’s Kenya Cup final in Kakamega county.

While maintaining the same match day squad heading into the final, Head Coach Jerome Muller has made one change to the side that started last weekend’s 29-9 semifinal win over Strathmore Leos, Barry Robinson starting ahead of Brian Tanga at scrumhalf.

Gibson Weru has maintained the same Oilers starting fifteen that stunned champions KCB 24-17 to reach their first ever final. He has however introduced Tony Oketch and Timothy on the bench, they take the places of Eugene Lubanga and Gift Otieno who are not part of the match day 23.

This year’s season culmination will be held at The Bull Ring which is the home venue of KRU Championship side Western Bulls.

The fixture which will be preceded by the Women’s final and the third place playoff will be officiated by the experienced match official Godwin Karuga.

Karuga boasts 23 years’ experience, having begun his officiating journey in 1999 in the Eric Shirley Shield before being promoted to the top tier Kenya Cup the same year and has officiated in the top tier to date.

He has officiated a total of 10 major finals inclusive of the Enterprise Cup and Kenya Cup.

Karuga will be assisted by Moses Ndung’u who officiated the 2019 and 2021 Kenya Cup finals and Constant Cap.

This match kicks off at 3.00pm EAT.