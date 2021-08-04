Kabras RFC are the current Kenya Cup league leaders

Kabras Sugar’s Brian Tanga currently leads the Kenya Cup try scoring charts. The utility back has scored 7 tries from the wing this season, just one more than KCB captain Curtis Likalo who has managed 6 touchdowns to date.

Menengai Oilers winger Timothy Okwemba is third with 5 tries while Kabras Sugar’s Felix Ayange and KCB’s Felix Ojow are tied for fourth on 4 tries.

Another nine players are tied on 3 tries apiece.

Kabras flyhalf Ntubeni Dukisa is head and shoulders above the competition in the points scoring charts.

He has amassed 74 points off 2 tries, 2 penatlies and 29 conversions. His closest challenger is team-mate Brian Tanga who is 39 points adrift on 35 points coming off 7 tries.

Mwamba’s Charles Kuka and Strathmore Leos’ Brunson Madiga are joint third on 34 points. Kuka has managed 1 try, 7 penalties and 4 conversions while Madiga has socred 2 tries and 8 penalties.

KCB’s Curtis Lilako (30 points) and Oilers Abutali Wesonga (29 points) round off the top five points

scorers.

Meanwhile the midweek clash between Mwamba and Menengai Oilers that had scheduled for Wednesday 4 August 2021 has been rescheduled by a week and will now take place on Wednesday 11 August from 2.00pm at the Impala Club.

This fixture was initially set to take place on Saturday 10 July 2021.