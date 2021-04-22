Kabras Sugar RFC: COVID-19 restrictions pegged back our progress

Kabras Sugar RFC assistant head coach Edwin Achayo Otieno has admitted that the halting of the sports in the country has slowed down their progress which had seen the club go top of the Kenya Cup standings after four rounds of the 2021 Kenya cup season.

President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on March 26th the halting of sports activities in the country so as to check the spread of the novel Corona virus.

By the time of the cancellation of matches Kabras Sugar was perched at the top of the Kenya Cup standings with four wins from four games with 15 points.

‘’The halting of the games has had an effect on all the teams, especially us ,we were progressing well we have a new coach, Mzingae Nyathi and had brought changes to the team and players were responding to very well, we support all the mechanisms that the government is putting in place to control the pandemic, we are training on our own and we are also in the process of getting the inoculation for the squad’’, Achayo spoke to KBC Digital sports.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Meanwhile the club took part in a tree planting exercise , planting a total of 500 seedlings at Cherobani Primary School, Shinyalu Constituency Kakamega County to mark the national tree planting day celebrated on 21st April annualy.

‘’Its part our environmental conservation strategy, as west Kenya sugar, one of our biggest stakeholders are farmers so they understand the importance of rain to their farming, trees play a bigger role in this regard so such an exercise is important in making sure that farming is sustainable’’, Said, Achayo, who is also a public relations officer for West kenya Sugar company.

Tell Us What You Think