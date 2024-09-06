MP Majimbo Kalasinga ranked top performer in Western Kenya NGCDF survey

Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga has been named top performer in a new survey assessing how well Western Kenya MPs are delivering NGCDF projects.

Butere MP Tindi Mwale, Shinyalu’s Fred Ikana, Webuye East MP Martin Pepela, and Titus Khamala of Lurambi occupied the other top five positions in the poll conducted by KenyaTrak research firm.

The results were announced at a press briefing held at Meridian Hotel, where Kenya Trak CEO, Professor Kelvin Irungu, shared insights into how MPs are managing development initiatives in their constituencies.

Sabaoti MP Caleb Amisi, Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala, Vihiga MP Earnest Ogesi, Kanduyi MP John Makali and Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera rounded out positions six to ten.

Meanwhile, Mumias East MP Peter Salasya, Ikolomani MP Shinali Masaka, Nabale MP Geofrey Mulanywa, Mt Elgon MP Fred Kapodi and Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba were ranked bottom five.

The research was conducted from August 26th to 30th with a total of 8,756 respondents.