Kaburu and team win Kiambu Leg of Johnnie Walker Series

The four member team comprising Peter Kaburu, Henry Ruhohi, Peter Njuguna and Lucy Gichimbiri, jointly scored a remarkable 119 points to clinch the fifteenth leg of the Johnnie Walker Golf Series, played at the Kiambu Golf Club.

Claiming the second position was the team of Michael Karuga, George Kuria, Michael Karanja, and Alex Mukui who hit a combined score of 110 points, three more than the team of comprising Michael Karanga, Michael Nyangi, Caesar Mugo and Ken Mwaura, who managed a total of 07 points to claim the third position.

In other results, Johnstone Kimanzi beat Joseph Muchigi on count-back to claim the Men’s category title having carded 39 points.

In the Ladies’ Category, Kiambu Golf Club Lady Captain Jane Kanyi’s 37 points were enough for her to claim the top spot, ahead of Susan Kanyora who hit 33 points to earn her the first runner-up spot.

In the Nines, Peter Kahuho carded 21 points to win the first nine on the day while Anthony Githegi scored 21 points to win the second nine.

In the longest drive challenge Joyce Wanjiru and Peter Waiharo were the stars in the Men’s and Ladies’ categories respectively, while Ndiga Kithae picked up the plaudits for the nearest to pin challenge.

The top three winning teams now join the list of players that will proceed to the next round of the series; dubbed the ‘Eagles Round’ that will be played at Muthaiga Golf Club in May. They will be aiming to qualify for the Series’ Grand Finale to be played at Karen Country Club where a fully paid trip to the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland will be up for grabs.

Following the event, a total of 45 teams have now qualified to play in the next round.

Speaking at the event, EABL Marketing Manager, Spirits, Josephine Katambo said:

“We are delighted to have started this series, which is sponsored by Johnnie Walker—a brand with a long tradition of supporting golfing talents around the world—and which we hope will help elevate Kenya’s golfing talents to another level and inspire more young people to take up the sport professionally.”

On his part, Kiambu Golf Club Vice-Captain Franklin Mugendi said: “The event drew participation of 120 golfers which was a great number and this was nothing short of an amazing experience. The weather was very good and the greens were also in very good shape which played to many golfers’ advantage. We wish the winners of this leg all the best as they head to Muthaiga for the Semi-finals.”

The series now heads to Kakamega Golf Club on 23rd April 2022.