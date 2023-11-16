Kadenge Stadium will be ready in 2024 says the county sports chief

The facility will be revamped at a cost of Kshs. 525 million in the 2023/2024 financial year budget to elevate the stadium to the international standards and will have all disciplines for an international stadium.

Nairobi Chief Officer Youth, Talent and Sports, Oscar Igaida has emphasised the county government’s commitment to ensure the ongoing construction works at the Joe Kadenge stadium ends on the stipulated time to pave way for its reopening next year.

Igaida made the remarks when he conducted an Inspection tour of the ongoing drainage works at the Joe Kadenge stadium formerly known as City stadium early this week.

“In August Governor Sakaja initiated a groundbreaking exercise for the rehabilitation works for the Woodley Stadium and Joe Kadenge Stadium formerly known as City Stadium. The county government has set aside close to 600 million Shillings in this year’s budget to elevate the stadium to international standards.

Governor Sakaja in his manifesto laid a focus on providing the youth with opportunities to improve their livelihoods, Sakaja believes that revamping sports, creative arts, and talents will be able to provide an environment that nurtures, grows, and monetizes their talents.

Sakaja-Muchiri, therefore, commit to initiating an annual “Sakaja” Cup tournament together with an annual Nairobi Festival in December that will showcase the city and host an all-sports inclusive fund and also deliver sports Centres in all sub-counties.

He also promise to lobby for improved royalty payments to content creators and lobby for 60% play time for local content on TVs.”Said Chief Officer for Youth, Talent and sports Mr. Igaida

City Stadium was renamed Joe Kadenge by the previous ward representatives in honour of our renowned late footballer.

Once completed the stadium will attain international stature as Nyayo National stadium and will be used for both local and international events and will be maned by the county government of Nairobi.