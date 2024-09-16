Renowned gospel artist Kingsley Innocent, popularly known by his stage name Kaestrings, is set to attend the much-anticipated One Worship Experience hosted by Nairobi Chapel on September 22nd.

The worship event, which will begin at 3:30 p.m. and run until late, promises to be a night filled with powerful worship, deep encounters, and spiritual revival.

Kaestrings is best known for his anointed song “He is Here”, also called “Ga Shi Nan”, a worship anthem that has echoed around the world, drawing multitudes into God’s presence.

Since his breakthrough, Kaestrings has continued to release soul-stirring music, with hits like Love, Haske, Nasara, and most recently, Broken, which has become an anthem of surrender and devotion among believers.

Beyond his ministry through music, Kingsley Innocent is a devoted husband and father of two.

He serves with Koinonia Eternity Network International, under the leadership of Apostle Joshua Selman, where he continues to touch lives daily with his gift of worship.

The One Worship Experience will also feature an exciting lineup of other worshippers, including Mike Manoa, Amondi Gwada, Purity Atieno, Alice Kimanzi, R South Worship, and Ruth Stevens.

With such an array of talented and anointed worship leaders, the event promises to be an unforgettable night of praise, fellowship, and encounter with God.

For those looking to refresh their spirits and experience God through worship, this is an event not to be missed.

Join in at Nairobi Chapel and be part of a transformative worship experience!

The Concert is absolutely free!!