Kagame’s Fourth Term: A celebration of unity, power, and peace

President Paul Kagame was Sunday sworn in for his fourth term, receiving three symbols of power—the Coat of Arms, the Constitution, and the National Flag—from Chief Justice Faustin Ntezilyayo during the ceremony.

The event was marked by a 21-gun salute, reflecting the official commencement of his continued leadership.

In his inaugural speech, Kagame thanked Rwandans for placing their trust and confidence in him to serve another term. He also expressed deep appreciation to international allies, stating, “To all our friends, your presence is deeply meaningful and greatly appreciated.”

Kagame specifically acknowledged the contributions of President William Ruto of Kenya and President João Lourenço of Angola, thanking them for their efforts to restore peace in the region.

He emphasized that sincere mediation by regional leaders is crucial but cannot succeed without the active cooperation of all parties involved, particularly in the conflict-ridden Eastern DRC.

“Peace in our region is a priority for Rwanda. Yet it has been lacking, particularly in Eastern DRC. But peace cannot be delivered by anyone, anywhere, if the party directly concerned does not do what is needed.”

Reflecting on his re-election, Kagame remarked, “There is a much deeper meaning to my election, and that reality is undeniable. It stems from the spirit of togetherness among Rwandans. This is exactly what we have been working toward all these years.”

The ceremony featured a colourful military parade, an inspection of the guard of honour by President Kagame, and a vibrant flypast by the disciplined forces, all amid chants and celebrations that echoed throughout Amahoro Stadium.

The event drew a crowd of over 40,000 people, including more than 23 Heads of State from across the continent.

Key guests included President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, South Sudan’s Salva Kiir Mayardit, and Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau.

Other notable leaders in attendance were Botswana’s Mokgweetsi Masisi, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic, and Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of Togo.

King Mswati III of Eswatini and Gabon’s Transitional President General Brice Oligui Nguema were also among the distinguished guests.

Additionally, Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Côte d’Ivoire’s Vice-President Tiemoko Meyliet Koné, Guinea’s President Mamadi Doumbouya, and Sao Tome and Principe’s Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada were in attendance.

President William Ruto’s presence at the inauguration underscores the deep and enduring relationship between Kenya and Rwanda, highlighting the importance of continued collaboration for regional stability and prosperity.

His visit is expected to further solidify the strong diplomatic and economic ties that have been established during President Kagame’s tenure.

Kagame secured his fourth term after a decisive victory over lawmaker Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda and independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana.

He is set to lead the nation for the next five years.