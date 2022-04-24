Kagwanja bows out of politics after failing to clinch Jubilee party ticket

A scholar and political analyst, Professor Peter Kagwanja has bowed out of politics after he failed to clinch Jubilee Party ticket to vie for Murang’a senatorial seat.

Kagwanja on Friday said he will engage on matters of development and work with organisations championing various development projects in the county.

He said although he was not satisfied with the party’s decision, he accepted out of respect he has to the head of state President Uhuru Kenyatta, arguing he will not vie for the seat as independent candidate.

“I will not vie as an independent candidate as many of my supporters are pushing to do, I want to be out of politics and support development in the county,” said Kagwanja,

The Jubilee party issued Kembi Gitura with the party ticket to vie for the seat come August 9, general election.

Gitura will be battling for the seat with Joe Nyutu of UDA, Pius Kinuthia (ODM), Stanley Karuri (Independent) and Hellen Kigia (Farmers Party).

“I was coming to help spur development as a senator and now that I will not be on the ballot, my spirit to see development advancement is still there and that’s why I will work with organisations which are out to eradicate poverty in our county,” he added.

On Thursday, Jubilee Party issued tickets to various aspirants in Murang’a, a move which saw current Kangema MP Muturi Kigano being left out.

Other candidates who were awarded tickets include MPs Peter Kimari (Mathioya), Ruth Mwaniki (Kangema) and Joseph Nduati (Gatanga).

The scholar wished all those who bagged Jubilee party tickets well, while saying he will still remain as a member of Jubilee party.

Meanwhile, Kagwanja who served as a government advisor to Mwai Kibaki’s regime, sent his message of condolences to the family of the third president of Kenya.

He praised Kibaki for reviving the economy, saying he used to work with professionals and reformed many key sectors.

“Kibaki was able to turn around the collapsing economy. He managed to revive key sectors and he liked working with professionals, am lucky to have worked with him as advisor and also in formulating Constitution 2010,” he added.