Kagwe calls for views on Kenya National Blood Transfusion Service Bill

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has called on members of the public to submit their views to the Advisory Committee on Supply and Utilization of Blood and Blood Products on Kenya National Blood Transfusion Service Bill which would help create an efficient blood management system in Kenya.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Advisory Committee Monday, the CS called for the adoption of ICT for efficient management of blood supply in the country.

He also called for the intensifying of regular blood donors as a way of appreciation.

The multi-disciplinary Committee chaired by Mr Abbas Gullet will provide leadership in assisting, identifying, designing and implementing cost-effective blood utilization management initiatives for the optimization of patient car.

During its 12 month term, the Committee will advise on matters pertaining to blood supply, including those directly affecting the practice of transfusion medicine.

According to a gazette notice published last week on Friday, the committee will also facilitate knowledge management and ensure the availability of information and accurate data on blood and blood products’ utilization management practices.

The committee’s biggest challenge will be to end the perennial shortage of blood and blood products in Kenya.

Others Members of this Committee are Kibet Peter Shikuku (Dr.) Elizabeth Wala (Dr), Bharat Thakrar, Patricia Murugami (Dru) Bitange Ndemo (Prof.) and Joe Wang,endo. Charles Rombo, Kiprono Chepkok and Thuranira Kaugiria (Dr.) will be the Joint Secretaries.

The Blood advisory committee will facilitate development of guidelines and manuals for the use of blood products, identify opportunities to optimize transfusion medicine practices and provide leadership in the identification, design and implementation of blood utilization management.

Speaking after the inauguration ceremony, CS Kagwe said: The reforms we are going to undertake involves not just blood but other sectors of health care provision in the country. The duty is to build what we have and reclaim what we have lost. Our target should be over nine hundred thousand units of blood or at least over seven hundred thousand.”

Adding that: We need to have at least 960,000 units as per WHO recommendations. When people are dying because of lack of blood it’s an abuse of article 10 in human dignity.”

The committee is expected deliver a designed data management framework with capability of computing the needs for blood and blood products in every hospital or health facility, developed system to resolve the perennial shortage of blood and blood products in Kenya.

The Committee is also expected to draft a legislative and regulatory report setting out rules, regulations, orders and other measures required to give into effect the proposed reforms, including a Bill of Parliament on the proposed Kenya National Blood Transfusion Service.

“Looking at the mosaic of talent and expertise in this taskforce, I am convinced that you will rise to the occasion and take us to the level we want to go,” the CS told the Committee.

PS Mochache assured the committee of her full support and disclosed that the Government has set aside Kshs 1B to support the blood drive activities.

“I believe we are up to the task. We will do everything in our ability to deliver on our terms of reference,” the Committee Chair Abbas Gullet said.

The ceremony was witnessed by Chief Administrative Secretaries Dr. Rashid Aman and Committee Hon. Sabina Chege, Ag. DG Dr. Patrick Amoth among others.