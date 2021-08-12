Kagwe censures insurers over Covid vaccine medical cover

The Ministry of Health is warning insurance companies purporting to cover side effects allegedly caused by the Covid-19 vaccination.

In a statement, the ministry termed such adverts by the said companies as unethical and denotes that vaccines are unsafe and need underwriting.

The ministry further scolded the posts and advertisements circulating in social media on the issue as misleading and may lead to a vaccination boycott by a section of Kenyans.

The Ministry of Health wishes to state that insurance against side effects is not only unnecessary but unethical. No company should claim to provide insurance services against vaccine side effects or

side effects of any medicine. — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) August 11, 2021

“An advertisement of such services is misleading to the public and creates unnecessary anxiety among people who are already at risk of severe Covid-19 disease,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said.

The warning came after one of the insurers unveiled a cover for Covid-19 vaccine side effects. Individuals were to pay Ksh2,950 for the insurance policy dubbed ‘Chanjo’, which has a limit of Ksh500,000 for inpatient treatment.

Why worry about the possible side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine while AAR Chanjo is here? AAR Chanjo Cover takes care of your hospitalization medical expenses up to a limit of Ksh.500,000 at only Ksh.2950. DIal *371# and get covered today. pic.twitter.com/7PchtfB8cq — AAR Insurance (@AAR_Insurance) August 10, 2021

The ministry said it has been conducting COVID-19 vaccination since March 2021, adding that the vaccine is an additional measure to fighting the pandemic that has resulted in the loss of many lives and livelihoods.

The ministry is targeting to vaccinate the country’s entire adult population by December 2022.

As of Wednesday, a total of 1,881,988 vaccines had been administered across the country.

The government has maintained the vaccines are safe.