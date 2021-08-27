Kagwe commissions oxygen plant at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Thursday commissioned the biggest Government oxygen generating plant at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Eldoret.

Speaking during the commissioning of several projects at the facility, CS Kagwe said that the Pressure Swing Absorption Generating Plant at MTRH will produce 2,000 liters per minute of oxygen which translates to app 3.5 to 4 tons of oxygen per day.

“This is the biggest stand alone Government facility producing this quantity of oxygen,” said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

In addition to this facility, there are another 20 additional oxygen plants which will be producing 8000 litres of oxygen per minute which translates 15 tones of oxygen per day

According to the Health CS, approximately 700 patients admitted in wards and Intensive Care Units (ICU) are under oxygen in the county.

On piped oxygen, of the 11,000 Covid-19 beds in the country, approximately 3,600 have been piped to bed terminals.

Parliamentary Committee for Health Chairperson Sabina Chege who accompanied CS Kagwe lauded MTRH for good utilization of resources allocated and assured Kenyans that all was not lost by Covid-19 pandemic.

“We assure Kenyans all was not lost. With the oxygen plant, the entire region is covered the hospital is now well covered,” she said.

Among other strategic projects the Health CS commissioned include; The data centre, ICT Network Upgrade and high definition CCTVs, MTRH Radio Therapy Equipment and the MTRH Chandaria Cancer and Chronic Diseases Centre.