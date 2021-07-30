Kagwe: Curfew to continue, public gatherings suspended

by Claire Wanja

The government has announced an extension of the nationwide curfew in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the county.

While addressing the public from Harambee House Friday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the hours of the ongoing nationwide curfew will continue across the Country, starting from 10:00 p.m. and ending at 4:00 am until further notice and that this applies to the counties in the lake region as well.

The CS also announced a 30-day ban on all public gatherings, including office meetings adding that several government meetings have been also postponed.

” In line with the directive to avoid crowded places where transmission has been shown to be more likely, all public gatherings and in-person meetings of whatever nature be suspended countrywide. In this regard, all Government including Intergovernmental meetings and conferences be converted to virtual or postponed,” added the CS.

Burials will have to be carried out within 72 hours following death confirmation, according to the new containment measures.

Kagwe directed all employers including public and private sector, Government offices, businesses and companies to allow employees to work from home, except for employees working in critical or essential services, until further notice.

He noted that that there has an increase of Covid-19 cases in Kiambu, Kajiado, Lamu, Makueni Muranga, Taita Taveta and for the first time Tana River counties.

He directed all forms of physical/congregational worship in the country be permitted as per the guidance of the Inter-Faith Council protocols and that in-person worship should be limited to a third of the capacity of the venue in strict adherence with the guidelines and protocols of the Ministry of Health.

” While indoors, maintain a physical distance of at least 1 meter between people not from the same household and observe hand and cough hygiene to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.”

And that all restaurants and eateries to ensure they operate in strict adherence to the protocols provided by the Ministry of Health.

The CS noted that according a virtual meeting held Friday, the National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) also resolved that all healthcare workers are directed to use the recently revised MOH National Guidelines for the Case Management of suspected/confirmed COVID-19 patients.
While members of the public are strongly advised against self-medicating and use of Over the Counter (OTC) medicines for treatment of respiratory tract infections but seek medical attention from qualified healthcare workers instead.
“All Kenyans, including those who have received the COVID-19 vaccines should not to let their guard down. They should avoid unnecessary movements and gatherings, employ physical distancing, observe strict hand hygiene and the proper use of facemasks both indoors and outdoors. As the Government continues to make every effort to avail vaccines, we strongly encourage Kenyans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as will be guided from time to time.” Noted the CS
Meanwhile, Kenya is on Saturday set to receive 400,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines donated by the UK government.
  

