Kagwe hands over Health Ministry to Susan Wafula

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan N. Wafula, took over the reins of power at the Ministry of Health on Monday, pledging to continue building on her predecessor successes while improving on some areas to deliver quality health services to Kenyans.

In her maiden address during the handover ceremony at Afya house, CS Wafula thanked her predecessor Senator Mutahi Kagwe for the seamless handover acknowledging the efforts by ministry officials to ensure a smooth handover.

“I know change of regime is normally not so easy, but I look forward to carrying on with the good things that you have done, putting more blocks on the foundation that you have laid and carrying on in the best way possible,” stated CS Wafula.

The CS thanked President William Ruto for deeming it fit to appoint her to serve in the health ministry. “I believe we are planted in places in different seasons and I want to call upon my colleagues and everybody else within the ministry, to make a difference.”

In his farewell remarks, after a two-and-a-half-year stint at the helm of the health docket, immediate former CS Senator Mutahi Kagwe expressed his support to the new Cabinet Secretary saying he was ready to assist when required.

At the same time, he thanked top Ministry Officials for their support and dedication during his tenure.“I came at a time when things were fairly difficult and I want to say without support from this team, the achievements that we have made would not have been made,” stated Kagwe.