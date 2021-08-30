Kagwe issues warning to facilities charging for Covid vaccine

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has issued a stern warning to health facilities charging Kenyans to get Covid-19 vaccine.

Speaking at Afya House Monday, the Health CS directed the Kenya Medical and Dentist Board (KMPDU) to revoke operating licences for health facilities found charging Kenyans for Covid-19 vaccine.

”I direct the Kenya Medical and Dentist Board to begin de-registration of facilities charging people for vaccines and the individuals who have participated in illegal vaccination practices,” he said.

Kagwe warned persons with intentions to pilfer vaccines from Government facilities saying that they will face the full force of the law.

He further warned health workers against colluding with outsiders to issue them with vaccines without the authority of the Ministry of Health.

“Such a situation will lead to immediate disciplinary action,” said CS Kagwe.

CS Kagwe also directed Counties and health facilities issued with vaccines to account for them.

He said that a weekly County logistics report must be submitted outlining doses received, doses used, dose balances and number of people vaccinated.

“Any facility that will not account for doses issued will not be issued with any more vaccine doses and will be de-listed.”

At the same time, he said that private facilities involved in any impropriety will be de-registered with immediate effect.

While appealing to Kenyans to get vaccinated, the Health CS noted that close to 100,000 people have not received their second dose as scheduled.

According to Kagwe, over 2.8 million doses have already been administered, with slightly over 800,000 Kenyans being fully vaccinated.

Kagwe called upon the political class to desist from politicizing the vaccination process for their own political gains.

“This is not only immoral but unacceptable, and very disturbing. This has the potential of endangering the lives of our people,” he remarked.