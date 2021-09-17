Kagwe Mungai, Benzema and Lil Nas X top this week’s new music list

Featuring “Falling” by Ach13ng’ and King Kaka.

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should watch.

This week, we feature Mr Seed who released his new album, Black Child, on Monday this week releasing the first single “Romeo n Juliet” which was shot in Nanyuki. Additionally, this week we feature up and coming singer/songwriter Ach13ng’ who released her single “Falling” featuring King Kaka..

Internationally, controversy stirring musician Lil Nas X is set to drop his new album sometime today. One new single is now available to stream on YouTube. Also, RnB artist Kehlani has dropped a new single “Altar”. See many more songs below.

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Otile Brown feat Prezzo – Mpenzi

Mr Seed – Romeo n Juliet

Bahati feat DK kwenye Beat – Wewe ni Mungu (Remix)

DaBaby feat Lil Wayne – Lonely

Benzema – Guchi

Kagwe Mungai feat Benzema – Mbogi ya Madenge

Lil Nas X – That’s what I want

Kehlani – Altar

Nas feat Blxst – Brunch on Sundays

The War on Drugs feat Lucius – I don’t live here anymore