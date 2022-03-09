Kagwe tours four hospitals under construction in Nairobi

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe Wednesday toured four hospitals under construction in Nairobi County.

They included Githurai 44, Sinai, Lucky summer and Gikomba.

He was accompanied by officials from the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) led by Director General Major General Mohammed Badi.

The CS said President Uhuru Kenyatta was keen to have the level three hospitals completed so that works can begin at Kenyatta National Hospital.

He said it was not possible to begin works at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) to convert it into a referral hospital until all the hospitals in Nairobi are completed.

Kagwe said they don’t want people to suffer when eventually they close KNH for walk in patients adding that NMS had done a commendable job in the construction of the hospitals.

However he pointed out there were a few issues to be dealt with before completion of the hospitals and assured Nairobians that both the NMS and the ministry of Health will work together for the success of the projects.

General Badi said they were nearing completion of level two and three hospitals that they had promised Nairobi residents.

He noted that by the end of this month they hoped to complete another five out of the 24 hospitals that the President had promised including a level six hospital at Mathare Nyayo Hospital.

Badi noted that once the Mathare Nyayo level six hospital is commissioned Nairobians will have to forget about KNH because it will be the referral hospital for the county.

General Badi noted that they were making good progress and hoped by end of April they will have completed construction of all the hospitals so that people can enjoy the health services within Nairobi.