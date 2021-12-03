Kagwe: Travelers to show physical proof of vaccination

Visitors travelling into the country from December 21st will now be required to show physical proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

The new directive will apply to persons over 18 years of age from affected countries Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said.

“This vaccination requirement will however apply to all visitors arriving into the country effective December 21st 2021. The same case will apply to all Kenyans travelling outside the country as well,” said CS Kagwe.

Also all inbound travelers must be in possession of a negative Covid-19 PCR taken 96 hours before arrival into the country.

He said the Government had heightened vigilance on all Points of Entry (POE) to ensure that we do not import the new variant into the country.

Covid situation

The Health Ministry on Friday recorded 95 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 4,799 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 2.0%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 255,355 from a cumulative test of 2,848,757 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 88 are Kenyans while 7 are foreigners with 54 being male while 41 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 94 years.

22 patients have recovered from the disease, 13 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 9 were from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 248,398 of which 200,447 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 47,951 are from various health facilities.

No deaths were reported in the last 24 hour. Cumulative number of fatalities remains at 5,335.

A total of 170 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 815 are under the Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 4 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 3 are on ventilatory support, and 1 on supplemental oxygen with no patient under observation.

A further 55 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 53 of them being admitted in the general wards. Two patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination campaign

A total of 7,417,276 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 4,539,928 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,877,348.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 57.2%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 10.6%.