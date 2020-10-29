Kagwe warns of a second wave as Kenya’s Covid-19 cases hit 52,612

The Ministry of Health is warning of a second wave of Covid-19 disease following a surge in new infections over the past week.

Health Cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe says the ministry has now resulted to Home-Based Care Program that was launched in June to cater for the high number of asymptomatic patients.

“We must now accept that we have a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Going forward, Home-based care will be the key in managing the second wave, families must be ready to manage people who are positive but aren’t sick,” said Kagwe.

On Thursday, Kenya recorded 761 new Covid-19 cases from a sample of 4,830 bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 52,612.

Kagwe said that a total of 1084 patients are receiving treatment in various health facilities across the country 35 of whom are in ICU while 14 are on supplementary oxygen.

This even as he expressed concern over failure by Kenyans to strictly adhere to Covid-19 containment set by the Health Ministry.

He cautioned citizens against visiting crowded places where chances of getting the disease are high.

“Don’t visit places where individuals are inches away. Containment is not a matter of the government but every individual. We must be disciplined,” he observed.

“It is clear that the rate of infection is high where people are crowded, especially entertainment places and eateries,” he added.