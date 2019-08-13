Kahata and Onyango battle it out for SJAK Most Valuable Player

Gor Mahia’s Francis Kahata and his teammate Joash Onyango will battle it out for the Most Valuable Player of the year during this year’s Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) football gala scheduled to be held on Monday next week here in Nairobi.

The list contains players who had exemplary performance that saw Gor Mahia crowned champions with some players already having moved to new clubs.

Yanga SC goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo is expected to retain his golden glove but has Justin Ndikumana, who replaced him at Bandari to contend with, in the Golden Glove category.

Kevin Omondi, Samuel Odhiambo from Western Stima, Morgan Alube from Chemelil Sugar, Omar Adisa KCB have been nominated in the Golden Glove category.

Brian Otieno, David Owino, Faina Jacobs, Kelvin Wesonga, Joash Onyango and former Gor Mahia Harun Shakava will battle for the defender of the year award while Gor Mahia’ Francis Kahata, Cliff Nyakea formerly with Mathare United, Bonface Muchiri Tusker, Danson Chatambe, Whyvone Isuza AFC Leopards and Abdallah Hassan from Bandari are the nominees in the Midfielder of the year Category.

Immediate former Gor Mahia coach, Hassan Oktay, Bernard Mwalala of Bandari Fc, John Baraza of Sofapaka and Francis Kimanzi of Mathare United are among the nominees who will vie for the Coach of the year Award.

Six nominees in each of the seven categories were nominated but the list will be trimmed down to three finalist who will grace the podium on the 19th of this month.