Kahata, Enosh to battle for KPL’s Most Valuable player

Francis Kahata, Enosh Ochieng and Joash Onyango have made it into the final list of nominees who will battle for the Most Valuable Player gong of the 2019 SJAK and LG Football Awards slated for 19th this month at National Museums of Kenya.

This is after the committee for the awards unveiled the finalists for different award categories.

Kahata who left Gor Mahia and signed a contract with Tanzania’s Simba Fc will battle for the Most valuable player alongside Enosh Ochieng and Joash Onyango.

The three, beat Sofapaka’s Umaru Kasumba, Allan Wanga and Boniface Muchiri to make it to the list.

The Defender of the year gong finalists includes Brian Otieno of Bandari, Kevin Wesonga who plays for Sony Sugar and Joash Onyango of Gor Mahia.

Kahata is still in the final list of nominees for the Midfielder of the year award alongside Abdalla Hassan of Bandari and Mathare United’s Cliff Nyakeya.

The Golden boot award finalists are Enosh Ochieng, Allan Wanga and Umaru Kasumba while the coach of year finalists include John Baraza of Sofapaka, Bandari’s Benard Mwalala and Hassan Oktay.

Elsewhere, Kenyan Premier League reigning champions Gor Mahia have officially completed the signing of midfielder Clifford Miheso from National Super League side Kenya Police on a two-year deal.

Miheso had stints with Thika United, AFC Leopards and Sofapaka, as well as stints in Finland, Portugal, South Africa and Zambia.

The 26-year-old is a welcome addition to the midfield since the departure of Francis Kahata who was signed by Tanzanian side Simba Fc.

Kogalo will be in action this Sunday when they take on Bandari in the Kenya Super Cup final at Machakos County stadium under the tutelage of new coach Steven Polack of England.