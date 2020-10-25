Kahata Misses out as Mulee names provisional squad to face Comoros

Tanzanian based Francis Kahata was a notable absentee as Harambee Stars coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee named the provisional squad for the two-legged Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros next month.

Coach Mulee resorted to experience in goal as he recalled Finland based goalkeeper Arnold Origi.

Captain Victor Wanyama, J-League top scorer Michael Olunga, and Belgium based Johanna Omollo, who missed out on the friendly match against Zambia, have also been called upon for the crucial qualifier.

Gor Mahia’s rookie forward Benson Omala, and Sofapaka captain Elli Asieche, meanwhile, have also been included in the squad.

Local-based players are expected to kick off non-residential training on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, while their foreign-based counterparts are set to start checking in on November 2, 2020. The team, then, shall have been trimmed to the final 20 that will do duty for Kenya.

The first leg will be played at the MISC Kasarani on November 11, 2020, at 7 pm, under floodlights, while the second leg has been slated for November 15, 2020, away.

The list of provincial squad is as follows;

Goalkeepers

Arnold Origi (HIFK, Finland), Robert Mboya (Tusker, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Brian Mandela (Unattached), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya) Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Mike Kibwage (Sofapaka, Kenya), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya), David Owino (Zesco United, Zambia), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya)

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Victor Wanyama (Impact Montreal, Canada), Ismael Gonzalez (UD Las Palmas, Spain), Eric Johanna Omondi (Jonkoping’s Sodra, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, Egypt), Antony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Musa Masika (Wazito, Kenya), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya) Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Johanna Omolo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Ayub Timbe (Unattached), Peter Thion’go (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Hassan Abdallah (Bandari, Kenya), Elli Asieche (Sofapaka, Kenya), Mathew Olake (Unattached), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz, Kenya), Austin Odhiambo (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Benson Omala (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria), John Avire (Tanta FC, Egypt), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Reserves

Dennis Sikhayi (Wazito, Kenya), James Kinyanjui (Mathare United, Kenya)

