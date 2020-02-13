Uhuru mourns MCA found dead in India hotel room

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family of Kahawa Wendani MCA Cyrus Omondi who died while attending a training in Mumbai, India.

According to Kiambu county assembly speaker Stephen Ndichu, Omondi died after suffering a heart attack. Omondi was found dead in his hotel room on Wednesday.

Witethie ward representative Julius Macharia said Omondi’s death has come as a shock to the Kiambu county assembly, given that he was in good health.

Omondi, a vibrant, youthful MCA who hails from Siaya county won the Wendani ward seat on a Jubilee ticket becoming the first person from the Lakeside region to be part of Kiambu county assembly.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think