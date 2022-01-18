KAIST university set to be complete in June

The Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) signature building is set to be completed by June this year in readiness for the planned Presidential ground breaking.

The first batch of students are expected to be admitted in September this year.

Speaking at the site during his visit, University Education and Research Principal Secretary Amb. Nabukwesi encouraged the contractors to work with speed and ensure the set timelines are achieved.

The campus is being constructed on 36 acres of land in the Konza Techno City located in Machakos County and is modelled after the Korean Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST).

KAIST will comprise 10 research science labs working with specialized local and international researchers in science, technology and engineering.

KAIST will develop academic curricula for six initial departments of Mechanical Engineering, Electrical/Electronic Engineering, ICT Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Agricultural Biotechnology, which will lay the groundwork for engineering research and education in Kenya.

The Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology will be an institution of strategic national importance as Science, Technology, and Innovation is considered a critical catalyst for fast tracking modernization and transformation of Kenyan society into a middle-income country by 2030.

KAIST is expected to advance (STEM) courses in institutions of higher learning in the quest to create a large number of specialists to industrialize the economy by 2030 as well as drive economic growth through advanced science and technology.