Kajiado becomes seventh county to pass BBI bill

Kajiado County Assembly in Rift Valley region has passed the Building Bridges Initiative Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

It is the seventh to adopt the bill after, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, and Busia county assemblies.

So far, it is only, Baringo County Assembly that has rejected the bill but the pro-BBI filed a case in court challenging the vote outcome.

The bill received overwhelming support from 32 Mcas while only nine opposed it.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Those who voted yes said they backed the document because of increased county funds allocation and equity in governance whereas those who opposed cited heavy tax burden.

This now means that the BBI change proponents now need 17 counties for the Bill to make its way to Parliament and then a referendum.

Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku said the move by the assembly is a clear indication the region is a handshake stronghold.

Several other counties assemblies held public participation on the bill. Embu, Kakamega, Nairobi, Laikipia, and Kiambu held the sessions under strict observance of the COVID-19 protocols.

Some counties had invited experts to take the members of the public through the bill and to respond to their questions.

The document received overwhelming support in the five counties with the County Assemblies being urged to pass the bill.

They said citizens will benefit more if the bill is adopted at the referendum however, there were a few individuals, who rejected the bill claiming it would burden mwananchi.

The citizens urged the government to supply them with copies of the BBI document in Kiswahili language.

Some of the public participation sessions were characterized by drama.

In Embu, residents from Runyenjes were ejected from the meeting. Laikipia and Nairobi counties will debate and approve or reject the bill Thursday.

Kiambu County has scheduled to consider the bill on Wednesday next week.