Kajiado County unveils Ksh 133B development plan

Kajiado County has unveiled a Ksh 133.6 billion County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP) to be implemented over a period of five years.

Kajiado County Governor Joseph Ole Lenku said his administration has already come up with a raft of measures to actualize Ksh 71.4 billion deficit needed for the plan.

CIDP plan targets to promote equitable and sustainable socio–economic development through efficient resource utilization and inclusive participation.

“My administration has put up a raft of mechanisms for resource mobilization including Own Self Revenue collection enhancement and External resources mobilization strategies including Strengthening of the External Resource Management Unit, Strategic partnership enhancement with National Government, Development Partners and Public Private Partnerships,” said Lenku.

He noted that the CIDP will address four major sectors Under the County’s Transformative Agenda which include, a Modulated Pastoralism which will focus on, Animal Feed Production, Livestock Management, Livestock Market Development, Livelihood Diversification, and County Aggregation and Industrial Park (CAIP).

Equitable Access to Quality Education with major emphasis on school bursary and scholarships, infrastructural development, quality assurance, e-learning, and community advocacy and global partnership with international

Enhance Health Financing, Social Insurance, Health Commodity Security, Integrated Health Management Information Systems, and Primary Health Care Interventions

Land, Agriculture, Infrastructure and ICT, Social Protection, Culture and Recreation and sports.

“This agenda is a major facet towards the county’s prosperity in the next five years,” he added.